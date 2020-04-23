Aaron Goodvin surprised with virtual Gold record

Canadian country star Aaron Goodvin thought he was joining a standard Zoom meeting with his team at Warner Music Canada last week. With the help of his wife Victoria, the 2020 JUNO nominee and 2018 CCMA Songwriter of the Year Award winner was surprised with a virtual Gold award presentation for his single “You Are,” and it was all captured for his fans in a recording posted on the artist’s Twitter and Facebook accounts.

“You Are” is Goodvin’s second Gold Single in Canada, joining hit “Lonely Drum” which was certified Platinum one year ago to the date.

Warner promises they will present Goodvin with a physical plaque when they are able to. Speaking with CTV News, the Alberta-born singer-songwriter doesn’t mind a bit, noting a Gold record is still a dream come true and “it’s all bonus.”

Watch the music video for “You Are” below.