ADVANCE and Music Canada Announce 3 Year Partnership

September 16, 2020, Toronto: ADVANCE, Canada’s Black Music Business Collective, and Music Canada and its members, Sony Music Entertainment Canada, Universal Music Canada and Warner Music Canada, are honoured to announce a new three year partnership. Black artists and music industry professionals are a driving force in the success of the music sector, and our organizations will work together to advance the shared values of the promotion, elevation and retention of Black people working in the Canadian music business.

ADVANCE is thrilled to work alongside Music Canada to create initiatives and pathways for change for Black music professionals. The partnership includes direct financial support as well as a commitment from Music Canada to contribute professional services to help achieve tangible reform in the music business landscape, particularly in the corporate, private, and government sectors. Initiatives will focus on creating, changing and sustaining the infrastructure needed to advance and amplify Black voices in the music industry. This commitment will support actions that align with ADVANCE’s four pillars: research, advocacy and government partnerships; mentorship and education; community outreach; and business development and entrepreneurship.

“ADVANCE looks forward to our partnership with Music Canada and its members. This partnership will facilitate direct lines of communication with the leaders in the industry and therefore is an integral step in not only identifying structural barriers for entry and employee/artist advancement, but most importantly, working to implement change that results in increased employment and development opportunities for Black music professionals in Canada,” said ADVANCE.

“Music Canada acknowledges the need to support this movement, and we are honoured to partner with ADVANCE,” said Jackie Dean, Interim Co-CEO of Music Canada. “We remain committed to sustained action that supports the values of equity, diversity and inclusion at every level of the music industry.”

Music Canada thanks our members for their support to build, with greater urgency, real and meaningful change for the Black community. With the leadership and vision of our Advisory Council, Music Canada will also continue to promote initiatives that help shape a fairer future through education and accountability.

About ADVANCE

Serving as a unified front for Black people working within the business sectors of the Canadian music industry, ADVANCE creates conditions for long-term success by addressing racial equality and inclusivity through four areas: Advocacy, Mentorship, Community Outreach and Business Development and Entrepreneurship. By holding the corporate, private and government sectors accountable, ADVANCE is committed to building a more equitable Canadian music industry that grants Canada’s Black music communities a fair and valued voice in a consistently growing music nation.

About Music Canada

Music Canada is a non-profit trade organization that represents the major record companies in Canada: Sony Music Entertainment Canada, Universal Music Canada and Warner Music Canada. Music Canada also works with some of the leading independent record labels and distributors, recording studios, live music venues, concert promoters, managers and artists in the promotion and development of the music cluster.

Jamelia Campbell

ADVANCE

jamelia@advancemusic.org

Erica Meekes

Music Canada

emeekes@musiccanada.com

(416) 462-1485