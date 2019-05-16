AJR presented with first Canadian Gold album plaque in NYC

To celebrate the release of their latest album Neotheater, American indie pop band AJR played a sold out album release show in their hometown of New York City at The Bowery Ballroom. Prior to their set, Ultra Music Canada and DMD Entertainment presented the group with their first Canadian Gold Album Award plaque for their 2017 album The Click.

The breakthrough album features the band’s Canadian Platinum-certified hits “Weak” and “Burn The House Down,” as well as the Gold-certified “Sober Up” featuring Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo.

The music video for “Weak” can be viewed below.