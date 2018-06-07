Artist advocacy takes centre stage at Midem 2018 during Value Gap event presented by Music Canada and IAEL

Entertainment lawyers have always played a crucial role in the success of their artist clients. But during Midem 2018, Miranda Mulholland urged them to take complimentary steps to empower artists and leverage their network to be connectors, helping to introduce, start discussions, and activate their artist clients.

Mulholland was the keynote speaker at a June 6 event hosted by Music Canada and the International Association of Entertainment Lawyers (IAEL) in Cannes, France. The Value Gap theme flowed through both this event and the launch of IAEL’s new book, Finding Value in the Gap, later the same day.

such an amazing afternoon @midem – thanks for the honour of keynoting today and contributing to a great discussion on grassroots advocacy and the value gap. thanks and CONGRATS to the International Association of Entertainment Lawyers for your groundbreaking new publication! pic.twitter.com/ijemZ4mib2 — miranda mulholland (@miramulholland) June 6, 2018

Canadian artist @miramulholland addresses the ‘value gap’ issue and makes a call to artists to act: “We do have the ability to inform policies.” #Midem2018 #IAEL pic.twitter.com/ZpTTIs0WJq — Emmanuel Legrand (@legrandnetwork) June 6, 2018

Music Canada’s President and CEO Graham Henderson introduced Miranda and shared some opening remarks about Music Canada’s report The Value Gap: Its Origins, Impacts and a Made-In-Canada Approach and thoughts on the vital role of artist advocates.

.@GFHenderson says "Artist advocacy carries a special power – it offers a window into the lives of the people whom the #ValueGap affects the most, for those with the ability to make change happen." — Music Canada (@Music_Canada) June 6, 2018

Two representatives from IAEL, including President Jeff Liebenson and Anne-Marie Pecoraro, as well as Lodovico Benvenuti, Director of IFPI’s European Office, joined Mulholland for a panel discussion following her keynote.

The #valuegap panel in @midem Cannes organized by our great friends from @Music_Canada Lodovico Benvenuti from @IFPI_org tells about the legislative evolution in EU #copyright pic.twitter.com/4vnn3dxqy9 — enzoⓂ️azza (@enzomazza) June 6, 2018

In addition to discussing the IAEL’s brand new publication Finding Value in the Gap, the international experts leading the charge to address the Value Gap in multiple territories discussed how artists have been instrumental in their campaigns, including a letter to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. The letter was originally signed by more than 1,000 musicians and urges the Commission to address misapplied safe harbour provisions at the heart of the Value Gap to secure a sustainable and thriving music sector for Europe. Similarly, in Canada, more than 3,650 Canadian artists and creators have now signed the Focus On Creators letter to Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly calling on the government to put creators at the heart of future policy.

Guests at the Midem event included influential Canadian and international delegates, as well as members of the legal community, media outlets and European leaders in addressing the Value Gap.

Below is a selection of photos from the event and more information on Finding Value in the Gap will be available on the IAEL website.