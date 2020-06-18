Brett Kissel reveals first Platinum certification at Edmonton drive-in concert

Over the weekend, Canadian country star Brett Kissel performed 8 sold-out drive-in concerts in the parking lot of Enoch, Alberta’s River Cree Resort and Casino, with all proceeds benefiting Food Bands Alberta via the Safeway Community Action Fund. With strict social distancing measures in place, Kissel made good on his commitment to “having one hell of a good time together, while apart!”

During one of his shows on Saturday, June 13, Kissel announced to his fans that “Airwaves” had now been officially certified Platinum in Canada. Fans celebrated with a chorus of car honks before launching into the hit single. Video of the announcement was captured by fans below.

During his incredible run of 8 drive-in concerts in Edmonton over the weekend, @BrettKissel’s hit “Airwaves” was officially announced Platinum in Canada! #BKDriveIn 💿🍁 🎥: @KisselKrew pic.twitter.com/n8hhNhwVgE — Gold/Platinum Canada (@GoldPlatCA) June 15, 2020

“Airwaves,” from 2015 album Pick Me Up, is Brett Kissel’s first Platinum certification in Canada. In 2016, it became the first song to be officially certified under the Single Award guidelines, which allowed for on-demand audio streams to be included in the certification criteria.

Kissel will continue his run of drive-in concerts in Regina, SK this Saturday, and in Saskatoon on Saturday, June 27.

Watch the video for “Airwaves” below.