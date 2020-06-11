Music Canada

Canadian musicians, please take the time to fill out this survey

Music Canada has partnered with Abacus Data to get artists’ perspectives on returning to work during the COVID-19 recovery phase. We believe that it is important for governments and the industry as a whole to understand how artists feel about returning to venues and festivals while COVID-19 remains a health concern.

Data from this study will be added to consumer data that Music Canada is gathering to give all decision makers a complete picture of the recovery phase.

English

Français

