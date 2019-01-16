Corey Hart announced as 2019 inductee to Canadian Music Hall of Fame

On Sunday, March 17, Corey Hart will be officially inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame during the 2019 JUNO Awards broadcast at Budweiser Gardens in London, ON. To celebrate the induction, Hart will take to the stage to perform on live television for the time in 20 years.

“We are proud to welcome Corey into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame,” said Allan Reid, President & CEO, CARAS/The JUNO Awards & MusiCounts. “He was one of the biggest Canadian success stories of the eighties and nineties and even though he stepped back from the spotlight, he remained active in writing and producing for other artists. We look forward to celebrating him at The 2019 JUNO Awards in London.”

Hart has sold over 16 million records around the world, with his 1985 album Boy In The Box receiving a Canadian Diamond certification, and his debut album First Offense, featuring the iconic lead single “Sunglasses at Night,” reaching Triple Platinum status.

“I am deeply humbled by this invitation into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame,” said Hart. “It’s an incredible honour to be acknowledged alongside so many other talented and venerable Canadian artists. My career goal since the beginning has always been to remain one hundred percent authentic to my artistic vision while embodying the highest respect and dedication towards the craft I love so much. It’s even more symbolic to receive this recognition as I release my first collection of new studio music and prepare to embark on my first national Canadian tour in over 20 years – these are indeed …very exciting times for me.”

A new exhibition honouring Hart, in partnership with CARAS, will launch at Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre in Calgary. Milestones: Corey Hart, which captures the stories behind some of Hart’s biggest career breakthroughs and features memorable artifacts from the singer-songwriter’s past, opens on March 22, 2019 and will run until October 2019. Some of these items include handwritten lyric books and the signature Wayfarer sunglasses that he wore in his “Sunglasses at Night” video. Bonus fan messages provided by Hart will be sprinkled throughout the exhibition and can be viewed using interactive “sunglasses.”

Fans from across the world can tune-in to this special performance as part of The 2019 JUNO Awards broadcast live on CBC, CBC Radio, the free CBC Gem streaming service in Canada, and globally at cbcmusic.ca/junos.