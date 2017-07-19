Music Canada

Music Canada

News

DVBBS receive Platinum plaques at Toronto’s Dreams Festival

Photo Credit: Ultra Music Canada

Prior to hitting the main stage at Toronto’s Dreams Festival, Canadian DJ duo DVBBS were presented with Platinum award plaques for their CMC$ collaboration “Not Going Home (ft. Gia Koka).” DVBBS’ Alex Andre and Chris Chronicles are shown in the photo above holding their new plaques, alongside CMC$ (far left), Asim “Awesome” Awan (Co-President, Ultra Music Canada), and Adrian Strong (Co-President, Ultra Music Canada/President, DMD).

The group shared a recap video of the monumental homecoming on their Instagram account.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWXsxBuB7FU/?taken-by=dvbbs&hl=en

“Not Going Home” is the Orangeville, ON natives’ second Platinum track certification, with “Tsunami” reaching Platinum status in 2016. The video for “Not Going Home” can be viewed below.

