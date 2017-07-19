DVBBS receive Platinum plaques at Toronto’s Dreams Festival

Prior to hitting the main stage at Toronto’s Dreams Festival, Canadian DJ duo DVBBS were presented with Platinum award plaques for their CMC$ collaboration “Not Going Home (ft. Gia Koka).” DVBBS’ Alex Andre and Chris Chronicles are shown in the photo above holding their new plaques, alongside CMC$ (far left), Asim “Awesome” Awan (Co-President, Ultra Music Canada), and Adrian Strong (Co-President, Ultra Music Canada/President, DMD).

The group shared a recap video of the monumental homecoming on their Instagram account.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWXsxBuB7FU/?taken-by=dvbbs&hl=en

“Not Going Home” is the Orangeville, ON natives’ second Platinum track certification, with “Tsunami” reaching Platinum status in 2016. The video for “Not Going Home” can be viewed below.