Enablers and Barriers to Success in Canada’s Music Industry

To better understand the barriers to inclusion facing equity-seeking groups in the music industry, and to help develop innovative solutions, Music Canada engaged Toronto Metropolitan University’s Diversity Institute to produce a report based on a national survey of industry professionals.

The survey was designed with input from the Music Canada Advisory Council, the Canadian Live Music Association, the Canadian Country Music Association, Women in Music Canada, and ADVANCE, among other stakeholder groups.

The resulting report finds that despite existing efforts in the industry, there remain practices which perpetuate inequalities for industry members defined by their gender and ethnocultural background. The report examines those challenges and provides a number of recommendations on meaningful ways for music industry organizations to embed EDI considerations into their governance, human resources processes, organizational culture, and elsewhere.

Learn more & download the report here.