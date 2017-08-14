Music Canada

Fitz and the Tantrums receive first Canadian Double Platinum plaque in Toronto

Prior to their set at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage Saturday opening for OneRepublic, Los Angeles neo-soul band Fitz and the Tantrums were surprised with Double Platinum award plaques for their hit single “HandClap.”

“HandClap,” which is the lead single from their 2016 self-titled album, is the first track by the band to be certified Double Platinum in Canada, with their hit “The Walker” reaching Platinum status in 2016.

The band shared a short video of the plaque presentation with their fans through their Twitter page.

The video for “HandClap” can be viewed below.

