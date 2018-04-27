Government of Ontario announces 2018 Ontario Music Fund recipients in Sudbury

The Government of Ontario’s Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Sport announced today the 2018 recipients of the Ontario Music Fund, which aims to help increase music production and attract new audiences to discover local artists. Glenn Thibeault, MPP for Sudbury, made the announcement on behalf of Daiene Vernile, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, at Sudbury’s Théâtre du Nouvel-Ontario.

The Ontario Music Fund, which is managed by the Ontario Media Development Corporation, has contributed to the creation of over 1,800 full-time equivalent positions for Ontario’s music industry between 2013 and 2016. This year, Ontario is investing over $14 million to provide more than 200 new grants to 198 music companies and organizations that help produce, distribute, present and promote Ontario-based music, and to help them compete internationally.

“Our government recognizes that the music industry is a key economic driver in Ontario, as well as an important part of Ontario’s cultural landscape,” said Vernile in a release. “The Ontario Music Fund supports an environment where our music companies and organizations – both large and small – can innovate and expand, raising the profiles and boosting the careers of talented artists from many musical genres and backgrounds.”

As mentioned in the release, artists supported by the fund between 2013 and 2016 sold over 5.6 million recordings domestically and a further 7 million recordings internationally. Almost 4 million people have attended live music events supported by the fund, featuring performances by more than 4,000 Ontario artists.

“The Ontario Music Fund has been a real game-changer for music companies and artists in Ontario,” says Karen Thorne-Stone, OMDC President & CEO, in the release. “OMDC is proud to invest in building this important sector and ensuring that local talent reaches audiences around the world. The popularity of Ontario music is reflected in more than 100 JUNO nominations this year alone, with seven out of nine artists in the JUNO Fan’s Choice award category from Ontario.”

The full list of 2018 Ontario Music Fund recipients is now available on the OMDC website.