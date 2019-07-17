Job Posting: Director, Public Relations and Events

JOB POSTING

POSITION: Director, Public Relations and Events

LOCATION: Toronto, Ontario

POSITION DETAILS: Full-time, Permanent

REPORTS TO: Vice President, Corporate Affairs

TEAM: In collaboration with Director, Communications and oversees the Event Manager

WEBSITE: www.musiccanada.com

START DATE September 3, 2019

About Music Canada

Music Canada represents the world’s leading music companies.

Our members are at the heart of Canada’s music scene. They combine creativity, entrepreneurship and cutting edge digital innovation to bring great music to fans across the country. They are intensely focused on nurturing artists, at all stages of their careers, and delivering iconic hits from Canadian and international stars.

Our members serve and support communities across Canada, recognizing the unique power of music to inspire and unify people as well as to drive positive societal change.

Music Canada supports our members by helping to create the conditions for a strong and dynamic music economy in Canada. We conduct pioneering and groundbreaking research into legal and policy changes that will optimize the success of artists, our members and the music businesses with whom they work. Collaborating with Canadian artists and our allies across the music industry, we advocate on their behalf with policy makers and elected officials at all levels of government, offering positive, innovative and achievable solutions grounded in our research.

Like our members, we are driven by a passion for music, dedication to the artists who create it and a commitment to world class digital innovation. We transform this passion into positive action through legislative change; the introduction of new programs to support artists and music businesses such as provincial music funds in Ontario and BC; and the creation of Music Cities, a now-global program to drive vibrant local music economies. While our activities focus on the Canadian market, our research and advocacy have resonated around the world via our international allies at IFPI and prominent roles at MIDEM, the World Intellectual Property Organization and other global organizations.

Our members are:

THE POSITION

Music Canada is seeking a talented, dedicated, passionate public relations professional to work with the Vice President, Corporate Affairs and the Senior Team to deliver the organization’s messaging and ensure that it aligns with Music Canada’s mandate and strategic plan. This role is about telling our story – to media, music industry stakeholders and others both in Canada and around the world. Other elements of the office are dedicated to developing, testing, and advocating our narrative and our priorities but we need this new role to find ways to tell our story, share our passion and celebrate our accomplishments on a variety of stages throughout the year.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Develop and execute a PR strategy and business plan that fulfills the current established goals and objectives of the organization

Strategic development and oversight of Music Canada’s branded events throughout the year

Seeking out and creating speaking opportunities for the President & CEO, artist advocates and other spokespersons to reinforce our narrative

Prepare presentations, speeches, statements, and other communications materials for the President & CEO and other spokespeople for the organization

Develop and drive content for social media platforms as well as our own blogs

Media tracking and analysis

Planning and execution of after-event messaging, accomplishments and follow up

Build and maintain relationships with Canadian and international media outlets for media opportunities

Coordinate interviews, editorial submissions, national campaigns and event communications

OUR CANDIDATE

Our candidate is a fearless public relations professional who is both well connected and a connector. Our candidate is passionate about music and culture, is well read and an excellent writer/editor. You are a digital native for whom social media is second nature. You are a charter member of the 24 hour news cycle!

COMPENSATION

Music Canada has a positive work environment that is team focused. We offer a competitive compensation commensurate with experience, health benefits and a pension plan.

HOW TO APPLY

Please submit your application by emailing your cover letter and résumé to: jdean@musiccanada.com and progers@musiccanada.com

Music Canada is an inclusive employer and strives to ensure that it represents Canada’s diversity.

We thank applicants for their interest, however, only those advancing in the process will be contacted.