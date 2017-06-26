July Talk receive Gold “Push + Pull” plaque before massive hometown show

Hamilton, ON’s Arkells and hometown heroes July Talk joined forces Saturday night for their biggest shows to date in front of a capacity crowd at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage. Prior to taking the stage for their 16 song set, July Talk were surprised with Gold award plaques by Sleepless Records for “Push + Pull,” the lead single from their 2016 album Touch.

Thank you Toronto. We're stunned. Thank you to everyone that helped last night happen. We love you. pic.twitter.com/Mbke7Gom0X — July Talk (@julytalk) June 25, 2017

It is the third Canadian Gold certification for the group, joining single “Guns + Ammunition” and their 2012 self-titled debut album.

Watch July Talk perform their Gold-certified hit from the 2016 iHeartRadio MMVAs below.