Kygo receives Canadian Multi-Platinum plaques in Toronto

Ahead of his Toronto show at the Air Canada Centre last week, Ultra Music Canada and DMD Entertainment presented Kygo with a 6x Platinum plaque for his single with Selena Gomez, “It Ain’t Me,” which is the highest certification worldwide on this single.

The Norwegian DJ was also given a Platinum plaque for his debut album Cloud Nine, which also included 3 Double Platinum Singles “Firestone (ft. Conrad Sewell)”, “Stole The Show (ft. Parson James)” & “Stay (ft. Maty Noyes), and 2 Gold singles “Raging (ft. Kodaline)” and “Carry Me (ft. Julia Michaels).”

Watch the music video for “It Ain’t Me” below.