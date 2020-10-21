Music Canada and CONNECT Music Licensing partner for Industry Insider Video Series hosted by Domanique Grant

The Industry Insider Video Series presented by Music Canada & CONNECT Music Licensing is an exciting new web series created in collaboration with Toronto-based artist Domanique Grant. The four episode series hosted by Domanique was developed to provide Canadian artist entrepreneurs with useful tips and resources from some of the industry’s top experts on how to navigate Canada’s music ecosystem, and give insight on how to effectively pivot during COVID-19.

All the episodes are now streaming on Music Canada’s Facebook, Instagram TV, and YouTube channels, and the links are available below.

Episode 1: Amanda Power (Unison Benevolent Fund)

In the first episode of the Industry Insider Video Series, Domanique speaks with Amanda Power, Executive Director of the Unison Benevolent Fund, to provide artists and members of the Canadian music community with critical information about the support programs available to them through Unison, including their free counselling services and COVID-19 financial relief program.

YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Episode 2: Catherine Jones (CONNECT Music Licensing)

Catherine Jones, Executive Director of CONNECT Music Licensing, provides viewers with key information on the licensing landscape in Canada including copyright, distribution, ISRC codes, and registering with the correct collective management organizations. Visit the resources and infographics that Catherine references for more helpful information.

YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Episode 3: Allan Reid (CARAS, The JUNO Awards, MusiCounts)

Domanique speaks with Allan Reid – President and CEO of the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, the not-for-profit umbrella organization for The JUNO Awards, MusiCounts, and the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Allan discusses how artist entrepreneurs can build the foundations for success in the Canadian music business, and shares critical advice from his 30 year career.

YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Episode 4: Shad (Artist, Host of Netflix’s Hip-Hop Evolution)

In this final episode of the Industry Insider Video Series, JUNO Award-winning rap artist Shad sits down for an in-depth discussion about an artist’s balance of sustaining a living in music while staying true to their artistic visions. Domanique and Shad share their beliefs on how artists can use their personal compass to navigate their career growth without compromising their creative output and social responsibility.

YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

We hope you enjoyed the Industry Insider Video Series. Stay tuned to Music Canada and CONNECT Music Licensing for more information surrounding more tools and resources for artist entrepreneurs in Canada.

The theme music for the Industry Insider Video Series was created and provided by Nick Fowler of TEKnology Productions.