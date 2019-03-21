Music Canada and IFPI to present ‘An industry transformed: securing sustainable growth for today’s digital music industry’ in Geneva

On Friday, April 5 in Geneva, Switzerland, Music Canada and IFPI will co-present an event titled ‘An industry transformed: securing sustainable growth for today’s digital music industry.’ The event will take place during a gathering of the Standing Committee on Copyright and Related Rights (SCCR) convened by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). An industry transformed will feature the following speakers:

Larry S. Miller – Clinical Associate Professor and Director, Music Business Program, NYU Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development

Graham Henderson – President and CEO, Music Canada

Miranda Mulholland – Musician, President of Roaring Girl Records, and Music Festival Founder

SCCR delegates will be presented with key global and regional data from the IFPI Global Music Report (which will be published globally during the week of the SCCR), insights into the partnerships between record companies and artists, and some key challenges to ensuring the sustainable and balanced development of digital music markets around the world.

Next, Graham Henderson will share highlights from Music Canada’s upcoming report on the discrepancy between the value of music accessed by consumers and the revenues returned to the artists and businesses who create it. The report outlines how Canada’s music community has overcome initial skepticism regarding the existence of this discrepancy, known as the Value Gap, and its causes. It examines the key arguments and evidence that have led to widespread acknowledgement of the discrepancy in Canada, and presents a road map to help build a stronger music ecosystem for artists and labels around the world.

Musician, label owner, and music festival founder Miranda Mulholland will close out the event with remarks explaining how weak copyright legislation has impaired her career. She will also reflect on the value of record labels in the modern music marketplace, and will demonstrate how artists can help establish a sustainable and functioning marketplace, outlining her own journey as an artist advocate.

Mulholland will then take the stage with Andrew Penner, her musical partner in the band Harrow Fair, to perform their unique blend of folk, country and garage rock music.