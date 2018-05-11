Music Canada releases new report Keys to a Music City: Examining the Merits of Music Offices, Boards, and Night Mayors

May 11, 2018, Toronto: Today, Music Canada releases its latest report, Keys to a Music City: Examining the Merits of Music Offices, Boards, and Night Mayors. The report is being launched in advance of the third annual Music Cities Summit at Canadian Music Week, and serves as a successor to Music Canada’s groundbreaking 2015 study The Mastering of a Music City.

Drawing from in-depth interviews with practitioners in 17 cities across the world, the report provides a detailed analysis of some of the most common structures utilized by municipalities to develop and implement their music strategies and policies. Some of these existed prior to 2015, while others are more recent phenomena.

“Since the release of The Mastering of a Music City, additional questions have been raised by those seeking to develop their own Music City about the advantages and limitations of different models,” says Amy Terrill, Executive Vice President of Music Canada. “With this new report, cities can find answers to their most pressing questions, gain insights from experts in the field, and learn from the experiences of other cities.”

Keys to a Music City examines the various ways that music officers, music advisory boards, arms-length music organizations, and Night Mayors are used in different jurisdictions, and offers a guide on how both city officials and community members can play an important role in building their Music City.

Most importantly, this report identifies critical conditions for success and 10 key lessons learned by experts who have sought to leverage the many social and economic benefits of a vibrant, actively promoted music economy.