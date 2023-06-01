Music Canada to present key panels at Canadian Music Week 2023

Join Music Canada next week at Canadian Music Week (CMW), live and in-person in Toronto at the Westin Harbour Castle on June 8.

We’ve prepared a full morning of programming, with experts from across the industry discussing the biggest topics of the day – Artificial Intelligence and Streaming Manipulation.

Music Canada’s panels kick off June 8 at 10am with a State of the Industry address from our CEO, Patrick Rogers, who will share Music Canada’s vision and work in the shifting digital marketplace.

Those opening remarks will be immediately followed by our panel, “Artificial Intelligence and Safeguarding Human Artistry” at 10:15am. In a wide-ranging and informative discussion moderated by Music Canada’s Creative Culture Advisor Miranda Mulholland, you’ll hear from Dr. Jeff Lupker, CEO and co-Founder of AI startup Staccato; Erin Reilly, Founding Director of the Texas Immersive Institute, Moody College of Communication; and Kiki Jaspal, Chief Revenue Officer of Renaissance.

Next up, at 11am, Music Canada will host streaming manipulation experts Morgan Hayduk, co-CEO and co-Founder of Beatdapp, and Will Page, former Chief Economist at Spotify, for a discussion titled, “Streaming Manipulation 101.” Moderated by Music Canada’s Associate Counsel, Annesta Duodu, this important discussion will explain the ins and outs of streaming fraud, its impacts on artists and the industry and what can be done going forward.

You can register to attend CMW here.

We hope to see you there!