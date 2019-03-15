Release: Music Canada announces new Board Chair and Advisory Council at 2019 JUNO Awards Chair’s Reception

The appointment of independent board Chair Jennifer M. Sloan and new 15-member Advisory Council reflect the findings of a comprehensive organizational review

March 15, 2019, London, ON: At the 2019 JUNO Awards Chair’s Reception in London, Ontario, Music Canada announced key actions resulting from a comprehensive organizational review. Focusing on Board diversity and governance practices, the extensive review was commissioned to provide recommendations on ways Music Canada could demonstrate leadership in inclusion and good governance.

The first action stemming from the review was the addition of two new independent member positions to Music Canada’s Board of Directors, increasing the representation of women on the Board to 40 percent.

At the Chair’s Reception, Music Canada President and CEO Graham Henderson announced another important step: the appointment of Jennifer M. Sloan as the new independent Chair of the association’s Board. As Vice President, Public Policy at Mastercard Canada, Sloan brings outstanding expertise in corporate governance, finance and accountability, and government relations.

“I’m pleased to be joining Music Canada at this pivotal time, as the organization heads down a new and exciting path,” says Sloan. “We’re working to ensure a balance of skills, experience, knowledge and perspectives are represented in our governance and activities. The changes announced today will strengthen Music Canada in promoting the interests of our members and their partners, the artists, and to realize our vision for all Canadians to appreciate the power and value of music.”

In her first public remarks as Music Canada’s new Board Chair, Sloan unveiled another outcome of the association’s organizational review, the new Music Canada Advisory Council.

Reporting directly to the President and CEO, the Advisory Council is comprised of 15 exceptional and passionate individuals representing diverse ethno-cultural backgrounds, sexual identities, and geographic regions – reflecting Canada’s vibrant and diverse music community. The Council will evaluate Music Canada’s progress against the stated goals and objectives in the association’s strategic plan. The Council will also advise Music Canada on its programs, activities and research to support the organization in its mandate as an agent of change and thought leader in the music community.

The Music Canada Advisory Council members are:

Heather Bambrick

Steve Bellamy

Josh Colle

Nick Davis

ShoShona Kish

Amanda Martinez

Miranda Mulholland

Errol Nazareth

Alicia Rose

Mike Schroeder

Alka Sharma

Eon Sinclair

Darlene Tonelli

Chris Topping

Charlie Wall-Andrews

“The changes announced today are designed to ensure our leadership is guided by a broad spectrum of voices representing the exquisite mosaic that is our music community,” says Henderson. “I’m excited to welcome Jennifer Sloan and our new Advisory Council members to Music Canada to help us build a more robust music ecosystem. With the support of our members, Sony, Universal, and Warner, we are committed to reflecting the communities in which we live and work, and to fostering an environment in which music businesses can thrive, and artists can prosper.”

