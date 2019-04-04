Scott Helman surprised with Gold plaque for “Hang Ups” on stage at hometown show

Toronto singer-songwriter Scott Helman returned to his hometown last weekend for a sold out show at the Danforth Music Hall as part of his 2019 cross-Canada tour. During a break in his set, Warner Music Canada surprised the JUNO-nominee with his third Canadian Gold award plaque for 2018 single “Hang Ups.”

Following the presentation, Helman joined his fans in the front row for a picture with the plaque, and you can watch how it all went down below.

In 2015, Helman received his first Gold plaque for “Bungalow,” which was later certified Platinum in 2016. In 2018, “PDA” from his 2017 album Hotel de Ville become his second Gold-certified track.

Watch the video “Hang Ups” below.