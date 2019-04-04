Music Canada

Gold/Platinum

Join Mailing List

Music Canada

Gold/Platinum

News

Scott Helman surprised with Gold plaque for “Hang Ups” on stage at hometown show

Posted by

Toronto singer-songwriter Scott Helman returned to his hometown last weekend for a sold out show at the Danforth Music Hall as part of his 2019 cross-Canada tour. During a break in his set, Warner Music Canada surprised the JUNO-nominee with his third Canadian Gold award plaque for 2018 single “Hang Ups.”

Following the presentation, Helman joined his fans in the front row for a picture with the plaque, and you can watch how it all went down below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

GOLD RECORD BABY!!!!! #Toronto #MomISoldOutTheDanforth 📸#1 #3: @bfergusonphoto @warnermusiccanada

A post shared by Scott Helman (@scotthelman) on

In 2015, Helman received his first Gold plaque for “Bungalow,” which was later certified Platinum in 2016. In 2018, “PDA” from his 2017 album Hotel de Ville become his second Gold-certified track.

Watch the video “Hang Ups” below.

Categories: Gold/Platinum
Tags: , , , ,

This website made possible with the support of the Ontario Media Development Corporation.