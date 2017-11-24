The Come Up Show celebrates 10 years with anniversary concert

On Thursday, November 30, The Come Up Show will celebrate their 10th anniversary at Adelaide Hall with a stellar lineup headlined by Toronto R&B singer 11:11, featuring special guests Adria Kain, Kennedy Rd, and Emanuel.

The Come Up Show has supported and promoted Canadian independent hip hop since 2007, when Adulis “Chedo” Mokanan began broadcasting live on 94.9FM CHRW in London, ON.

“When I started The Come Up Show in 2007, it was out of frustration that there was no good hip-hop music being played on the radio in my city,” says Chedo, who is also the former Music Programmer for Toronto’s Manifesto Festival. “As soon as I started the show, I was blown away by the amount of talent I was discovering in the Canadian Indie scene. Who is supporting these artists? What outlets are pushing them? Why is nobody doing anything? Nobody really cared about new Canadian or Indie artists unless you were already established.”

Now based in Toronto, The Come Up Show is a go-to destination for concerts, interviews, and commentary on hip-hop culture in Canada and abroad. A new episode of The Come Up Show podcast is available every Wednesday, which features interviews with some of hip hop’s biggest names and rising stars, including recent guests like Majid Jordan, Wyclef Jean, Clairmont The Second, a l l i e, Khalid and more.

Click here to buy tickets to The Come Up Show’s 10 Year Anniversary concert, and listen to a playlist via Spotify and Apple Music with songs by all the artists below.