Video: Canadian Music Data in 2021 at CMW’s Virtual Voices Series

Last week, Music Canada was proud to present a panel on Canadian Music Data in 2021, as part of Canadian Music Week’s Virtual Voices series. Canadians love music and data on streaming confirms it. MRC Canada’s data shows that Canada is reaching a new major milestone in streaming. Sometime soon, it’s expected that Canada will hit 2 billion songs streamed per week. The size and rapid growth of the streaming marketplace in Canada is an incredible achievement.

Brought to you by the RBC Emerging Artist Project, this panel featured insights from industry professionals on Canada’s strong, dynamic – but highly competitive – marketplace. Hosted by Rudy Blair, the panel featured a conversation with Erik Sowden, Head of Commercial Development at MRC Data; Alex Bellissimo, Director of Commercial Revenue at Warner Music Canada; and our moderator Miranda Mulholland, Artist and Music Canada’s Creative Culture Advisor.

Video of the panel is now available on Canadian Music Week’s YouTube channel, and is embedded below.

Canadian Music Week has also announced that their 40th Anniversary event will take place April 19-23, 2022, from a variety of Toronto venues, with the in-person conference at Toronto’s Westin Harbour Castle from April 20-22.

For more information on upcoming panels in Canadian Music Week’s Virtual Voices series, as well as archived episodes, visit https://cmw.net/virtual-voices-series-presented-by-rbc-emerging-artists-project/.