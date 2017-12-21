Bahamas surprised with first Canadian award plaques

Afie Jurvanen, better known by his stage name Bahamas, was presented with his first two Canadian Gold award plaques earlier this week at a private event by Universal Music Canada. The Barrie, ON-raised artist received a Gold album plaque for his 2012 album Barchords, which was nominated for Adult Alternative Album of the Year at the 2013 JUNO Awards, along with a Gold single plaque for the album’s lead track “Lost In The Light.”

Bahamas will release a new album in 2018 entitled Earthtones, and will tour through North America beginning January 12 in Halifax, NS.

The music video for “Lost In The Light” can be viewed below.