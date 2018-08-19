Dan + Shay receive Platinum plaques in Toronto

Country stars Dan + Shay have had an incredible 2018 lead by the success of their single “Tequila,” which was officially certified Canadian Platinum on June 1, 2018. Ahead of their opening slot for Rascal Flatts at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage last week, Warner Music Canada presented with duo with plaques commemorating the Platinum certification.

“Tequila” is their second Platinum certification in Canada, having received one in 2017 for their hit “From The Ground Up.” They also have two more Gold certifications in Canada for “19 You + Me” and “Nothin’ Like You.”

Watch the music video for “Tequila” below.