Polaris Music Prize reveals 2018 Short List

The ten album Short List for the 2018 Polaris Music Prize was announced earlier today at CBC headquarters in Toronto. CBC Music Morning host and Polaris juror Raina Douris, who will host the 2018 Polaris Music Prize Gala, announced this year’s list alongside Polaris founder and Executive Director Steve Jordan.

The 2018 Polaris Music Prize Short List is:

Alvvays – Antisocialites

Jean-Michel Blais – Dans ma main

Daniel Caesar – Freudian

Jeremy Dutcher – Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa

Pierre Kwenders – MAKANDA at the End of Space, the Beginning of Time

Hubert Lenoir – Darlène

Partner – In Search Of Lost Time

Snotty Nose Rez Kids – The Average Savage

U.S. Girls – In A Poem Unlimited

Weaves – Wide Open

The annual Polaris Music Prize recognizes excellence in Canadian music based solely on artistic merit, judged by a panel of music critics, with no regard for sales, popularity, or genre. This year’s winning artist will be awarded a $50,000 prize, while the nine other acts on the Short list will receive $3,000 each courtesy of Slaight Music. The winning album will be announced at the Polaris Gala at The Carlu in Toronto on September 17, and will also be live streamed by CBC Music.

The 2018 Polaris Music Prize Short List reveal can we viewed below.