Pop Evil receive first Canadian Gold plaques in Toronto

American rock band Pop Evil kicked off their Canadian tour in Toronto last week with a sold out show at Lee’s Palace. Prior to hitting the stage, the band was surprised by eOne with Gold plaques for their single “Footsteps,” which is the lead track from their 2015 album Up.

The band shared the news on Instagram, thanking their fans and label for help making the song reach Gold status in Canada.

The band will wrap the Canadian leg of their tour on December 3 in Saskatoon, SK. Watch the video for “Footsteps” below, and stream the song now on our Gold In Canada playlist.