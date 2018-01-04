2018 JUNO Host Committee releases BC education program resources

The 2018 JUNO Awards in Vancouver are just around the corner, and communities across British Columbia are invited to be part of Canada’s biggest annual celebration of music and musicians.

Let’s Hear It BC, the 2018 JUNO Host Committee, recently unveiled learning resources designed by BC music educators Jilaine Orton, Carol Dirianni, Adam J. Con, and Mark Reid for use in classrooms across the province and developed using BC’s redesigned curriculum. Teachers can use the resources to improve students’ awareness of the music industry, and outline the importance of investing in Canada’s growing music economy.

For grades 4 through 7, students are encouraged to study recipients of the Allan Waters Humanitarian Award, analyzing their major contributions to both local and international communities through social activism and humanitarian work. For high school students grades 10 through 12, the program outlines ways to improve students’ awareness of the music industry and career opportunities through examining emerging and evolving trends in music.

Students and teachers are invited and encouraged to share their expertise and experience through social media with the hashtag #JUNOLearning.

The resources can be viewed here:

Grade 4 to 7 classrooms

Grade 10 to 12 classrooms