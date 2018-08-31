Music Canada

5 Seconds Of Summer receive Gold plaques at 2018 iHeartRadio MMVAs

Photo Credit: Universal Music Canada

5 Seconds Of Summer had a busy week in Toronto! Following their appearance at the 2018 iHeartRadio MMVAs, the Australian band played a highly anticipated sold-out show at Toronto’s RBC Echo Beach. During their visit, Universal Music Canada presented the group with a Gold plaque for their 2018 album Youngblood. The plaque also commemorates the Platinum certification for the album’s title track, and Gold certification for single “Want You Back.”

Watch 5SOS’ performance of their Platinum hit “Youngblood” at the 2018 iHeartRadio MMVAs below.

