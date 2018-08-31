5 Seconds Of Summer receive Gold plaques at 2018 iHeartRadio MMVAs

5 Seconds Of Summer had a busy week in Toronto! Following their appearance at the 2018 iHeartRadio MMVAs, the Australian band played a highly anticipated sold-out show at Toronto’s RBC Echo Beach. During their visit, Universal Music Canada presented the group with a Gold plaque for their 2018 album Youngblood. The plaque also commemorates the Platinum certification for the album’s title track, and Gold certification for single “Want You Back.”

Youngblood, the 2018 studio album from @5SOS, is officially certified Canadian Gold! The album's title track has reached Platinum status, while the single "Want You Back" is Gold. 📀🍁 #GoldinCanada #5SOS pic.twitter.com/oZEnbnnCSo — Gold/Platinum Canada (@GoldPlatCA) August 30, 2018

Watch 5SOS’ performance of their Platinum hit “Youngblood” at the 2018 iHeartRadio MMVAs below.