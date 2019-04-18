Alec Benjamin presented with first Platinum plaque in Toronto
Photo Credit: Warner Music Canada
During his 2019 Outrunning Karma North American tour, American singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin stopped in Toronto over the weekend for a show at The Mod Club. Prior to his set, Warner Music Canada presented Benjamin with his first Platinum award plaque for his hit “Let Me Down Slowly,” which was first certified Gold in Canada in December of 2018.
🎉 CONGRATS to @AlecBenjamin on his first #PLATINUM Award for “Let Me Down Slowly” 🇨🇦💿 @GoldPlatCA pic.twitter.com/YkGOe34lOK
— Warner Music Canada (@WarnerCanada) April 15, 2019
Benjamin will play Montreal tonight at Le ministere before hitting the west coast next month for a show at St. James Hall in Vancouver on May 2.
The music video for “Let Me Down Slowly” can be viewed below.
