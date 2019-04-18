Alec Benjamin presented with first Platinum plaque in Toronto



Photo Credit: Warner Music Canada

During his 2019 Outrunning Karma North American tour, American singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin stopped in Toronto over the weekend for a show at The Mod Club. Prior to his set, Warner Music Canada presented Benjamin with his first Platinum award plaque for his hit “Let Me Down Slowly,” which was first certified Gold in Canada in December of 2018.

Benjamin will play Montreal tonight at Le ministere before hitting the west coast next month for a show at St. James Hall in Vancouver on May 2.

The music video for “Let Me Down Slowly” can be viewed below.