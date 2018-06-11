Arkells surprised with Gold ‘Morning Report’ plaques in Toronto

Hamilton, ON rock band Arkells were surprised with new Gold Album Award plaques for their 2016 album Morning Report by Universal Music Canada. The band has now recieved Gold certifications for all four of their full-length studio albums, which includes Jackson Square (2008), Michigan Left (2011), and High Noon (2014). The custom plaques also commemorates the Gold certification of the Morning Report single “Knocking At The Door.”

The band shared the news with their fans across their social media accounts with a photo from a recording studio, suggesting some new music may be on the way!

Watch the video for “Knocking At The Door” below.