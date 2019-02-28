Bhad Bhabie surprised with Gold plaques on stage in Toronto

Photo Credit: Warner Music Canada

On Sunday night, Danielle Bregoli – AKA Bhad Bhabie – packed Toronto’s Phoenix Concert Theatre for the second stop on her 2019 Canadian tour. Following her high energy set, the 15 year-old viral rapper was brought back on stage and surprised with two Canadian Gold Single Award plaques for her hits “Gucci Flip Flops” and “Hi Bich” in front of her adoring fanbase.

Congrats @BhadBhabie on receiving your #GoldinCanada plaques for “Hi Bich” and “Gucci Flip Flops” tonight on stage in Toronto! 📀🍁 pic.twitter.com/AuLwzLCE63 — Gold/Platinum Canada (@GoldPlatCA) February 25, 2019

Bhad Bhabie’s Canadian tour continues to head west before wrapping up Saturday night at Vancouver’s Venue.

