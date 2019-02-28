Music Canada

Bhad Bhabie surprised with Gold plaques on stage in Toronto

Photo Credit: Warner Music Canada

On Sunday night, Danielle Bregoli – AKA Bhad Bhabie – packed Toronto’s Phoenix Concert Theatre for the second stop on her 2019 Canadian tour. Following her high energy set, the 15 year-old viral rapper was brought back on stage and surprised with two Canadian Gold Single Award plaques for her hits “Gucci Flip Flops” and “Hi Bich” in front of her adoring fanbase.

Bhad Bhabie’s Canadian tour continues to head west before wrapping up Saturday night at Vancouver’s Venue.

Watch the video for “Gucci Flip Flops (ft. Lil Yachty)” below.

