blackbear receives first Canadian Platinum plaque

American hip hop artist and producer blackbear was surprised by Universal Music Canada last week with a Platinum plaque for his track “do re mi.” Blackbear was presented with the award in Toronto on Wednesday, October 25, prior to his set opening for multi-Platinum rock band Fall Out Boy at the Air Canada Centre.

“Do re mi” represents blackbear’s first certification as a solo artist. He was previously certified in Canada for Justin Bieber’s Triple Platinum 2012 hit “Boyfriend,” which he co-wrote along with Bieber, Mike Posner, and Mason Levy.

blackbear will return to Toronto and the Air Canada Centre on May 2, 2018, when he hits the road with electronic producer KYGO for the Kids In Love Tour.

Watch the video for “do re mi (ft. Gucci Mane)” below.