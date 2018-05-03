Music Canada

Gold/Platinum

Join Mailing List

Music Canada

Gold/Platinum

News

Camila Cabello presented with Platinum plaque in Toronto

Posted by

Photo Credit: Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc.

Following an electric performance at the Sony Centre on April 27, 2018, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc. staff presented Camila Cabello and Manager Roger Gold with a plaque commemorating the Canadian Platinum certification of her debut studio album Camila. The plaque also highlights the 7x Platinum certification of “Havana (ft. Young Thug),” the Platinum certification of “Never Be The Same,” and the Gold certifications of “Real Friends” and “She Loves Control.”

Watch the video for “Havana” below.

Categories: Gold/Platinum
Tags: , , , ,

This website made possible with the support of the Ontario Media Development Corporation.