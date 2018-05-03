Camila Cabello presented with Platinum plaque in Toronto

Following an electric performance at the Sony Centre on April 27, 2018, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc. staff presented Camila Cabello and Manager Roger Gold with a plaque commemorating the Canadian Platinum certification of her debut studio album Camila. The plaque also highlights the 7x Platinum certification of “Havana (ft. Young Thug),” the Platinum certification of “Never Be The Same,” and the Gold certifications of “Real Friends” and “She Loves Control.”

Watch the video for “Havana” below.