Canada reaches major milestone: 3 billion audio streams in one week

More Canadians are consuming more music, from more artists, than ever before. In the second week of December, for the first time in history, Canadians collectively listened to more than 3 billion audio streams in a single week. The milestone was announced by Music Canada relying on data from Luminate, the leading global provider of data and insights for the music and entertainment industries.

This figure represents on-demand audio streams across licensed services like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube Music.

“Three billion audio streams in a single week is a major accomplishment for Canada’s music marketplace. It demonstrates the importance of audio streaming in the everyday lives of Canadians,” says Patrick Rogers, CEO of Music Canada. “Licensed streaming services have transformed the Canadian music ecosystem, helping the industry rebound after the damage caused by an era of widespread piracy. Today, Canadians from coast to coast to coast can subscribe to services that provide access to virtually the entire history of recorded music from which they can customize their listening experience, while ensuring the creators of that music are compensated for their work.”

Canadians continue to embrace streaming music, reflected in new milestones being reached as weekly audio streaming numbers rapidly increase. According to Luminate, in June 2014, there were approximately 1 Million on-demand streams per week in Canada; in March 2018, the total grew to 1 Billion and in November 2021 we reached 2 Billion. Now, in December 2025, the Canadian marketplace has surpassed 3 Billion audio streams in a single week.

When you dig into the streaming data it’s clear, Canadians are not only streaming more than ever before, they’re also listening to more artists than ever before.

Take, for example, the top 10 most-streamed artists that week. These artists accounted for 136 million streams, or just 4.53% of all streams. In fact, in that week alone, 414 artists achieved one million or more streams from Canadian listeners.

“Canadians are choosing to listen to an incredible array of artists from Canada and all around the world – not just the biggest names we all know and love. But with more music at our fingertips, it’s never been more competitive for artists to reach their fans around the globe. To help them succeed, our artists must be able to work with streaming platform teams here on the ground in Canada who can be their champions,” says Rogers.