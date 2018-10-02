Canadian Music Therapy Trust Fund celebrates 25 years with exciting fundraiser concert

On Thursday, October 25, 2018, The Canadian Music Therapy Trust Fund will celebrate their 25th birthday with an intimate Toronto event headlined by indie rock band Born Ruffians at Propeller Coffee Co (50 Wade Ave).

Beginning at 7:30pm, attendees will be treated to a night of music, drinks, food, photos and more, with all proceeds going towards increasing the access to music therapy for all Canadians. Prior to Born Ruffians taking the stage, guests will be treated to an opening set from CMTTF artist ambassador Mponda Kalunga. The event will also be hosted by Much Music alumni and Canadian media personality Master T!

If you can’t make the event, you can still donate to CMTTF here to aid their mission of promoting, developing, and supporting music therapy services and research in order to improve the quality of life for Canadians.

*****WIN BOSE HEADPHONES****

Can't make it to our 25th Birthday? You still have a chance to win!

Here's how:

1. Go to – https://t.co/YeDPg1js5q

2. Donate $25 to the "$25 for 25 years!" fund

3. Include your name, email, and 'Bose Competition' so we can enter you in the draw! pic.twitter.com/jJfnYEUJqN — Music Therapy Trust (@cdnmusictherapy) September 28, 2018

Music Canada is proud to participate in the event as a Rock Star sponsor, and wish to congratulate CMTTF on 25 incredible years of funding music therapy programs across Canada.