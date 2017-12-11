Cardi B receives first Canadian award plaque in Toronto

2017 was a breakout year for New York rapper Cardi B, who made waves this summer with her smash single “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves).”

Prior to her performance at the 2017 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Friday at Toronto’s Air Canada Centre, Cardi B was surprised with her first Canadian award plaque by Warner Music Canada, commemorating the trap anthem’s Double Platinum status in Canada.

Cardi B shared the news with her fans on her Instagram account, and the photo has already received over one million likes. Earlier this summer, the former Love & Hip Hop reality TV star surprised Toronto hip hop fans when she took stage at Drake’s OVO Fest to perform the track.

During Friday’s Jingle Ball, Cardi B also performed the track “Lick” from her 2017 album Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 2.