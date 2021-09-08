Music Canada

Chris Buck Band presented with first Canadian Gold plaque

Canadian country rockers Chris Buck Band were presented with their first Canadian Gold Single Award plaque by Royalty Records in Lake Country, BC for hit “That’s When You Know,” which also features Canadian country artist Kira Isabella. The 2017 track was included on the band’s debut self-titled album, and was nominated for Video of the Year at the 2017 CCMA Awards.

In a video posted to their social media, Chris shared his reaction to receiving the band’s first Gold plaque.

Chris Buck Band will play the upcoming Celebrate Culture concert this weekend in Fort Saskatchewan, AB along with Reuben and the Dark and Chubby Cree. Watch the music video for “That’s When You Know” below.

