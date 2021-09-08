Chris Buck Band presented with first Canadian Gold plaque

Canadian country rockers Chris Buck Band were presented with their first Canadian Gold Single Award plaque by Royalty Records in Lake Country, BC for hit “That’s When You Know,” which also features Canadian country artist Kira Isabella. The 2017 track was included on the band’s debut self-titled album, and was nominated for Video of the Year at the 2017 CCMA Awards.

In a video posted to their social media, Chris shared his reaction to receiving the band’s first Gold plaque.

Sooo excited to be able to finally announce ‘That’s When You Know’ has officially gone GOLD!!! I am so beyond grateful. To all the fans, your support & sharing your stories of how this song has touched your lives truly means the world to me. 🎵 https://t.co/grZkHV2ZyJ pic.twitter.com/DhRF9b1uyW — Chris Buck (@ChrisBuckBand) September 7, 2021

Chris Buck Band will play the upcoming Celebrate Culture concert this weekend in Fort Saskatchewan, AB along with Reuben and the Dark and Chubby Cree. Watch the music video for “That’s When You Know” below.