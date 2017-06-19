Chris Janson receives first Canadian Platinum award plaque in Toronto

Country star Chris Janson‘s 2015 hit “Buy Me A Boat” is now officially a Platinum Single in Canada! During a stop at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on his summer tour with Sam Hunt and Maren Morris, the 31 year old singer-songwriter was surprised with a Platinum plaque by Warner Music Canada, which he shared with his fans through his Twitter account.

Wow Thank-you Canada Platinum record for Buy Me a Boat Love it up here! Thankyou @WarnerCanada pic.twitter.com/x10XNkDYHE — Chris Janson (@janson_chris) June 15, 2017

“Buy Me A Boat” appears on Janson’s debut album of the same name, and the music video for the track can be viewed below.