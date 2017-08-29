Dean Brody surprised with Canadian Gold/Platinum awards in Toronto

Canadian country star Dean Brody returned to Toronto last week for a sold-out show at Budweiser Stage alongside Open Road Recordings label-mate Tim Hicks and rising Big Machine Records artist Carly Pearce. On Friday afternoon, Ron Kitchener, Brody’s manager and president of RGK Entertainment Group, surprised the artist with a custom award plaque commemorating his newly Canadian Gold-certified albums Gypsy Road (2015), Crop Circles (2013), and Trail In Life (2010). The plaque also commemorated Brody’s 2012 album Dirt, which was certified Gold in 2013.

Surprising @deanbrody yesterday at @budweiserstage with plaques for his gold single, 2xPlatinum single & 4 Gold Albums! Congrats Dean! pic.twitter.com/AamJRCEruO — Open Road Recordings (@openroadrecs) August 25, 2017

Brody was then surprised with two more Music Canada plaques for the Double Platinum certification of his 2015 hit “Bring Down The House,” and a Gold plaque for 2016 hit “Bush Party.”

#BringDownTheHouse, the 2015 single by @deanbrody, is officially the Canadian country star's first Double Platinum certified single! 💿🍁💿 pic.twitter.com/YjAvw0aLLZ — Gold/Platinum Canada (@GoldPlatCA) August 29, 2017

The video for Brody’s Double Platinum hit “Bring Down The House” can be viewed below.