News

Dean Brody surprised with Canadian Gold/Platinum awards in Toronto

Photo credit: Open Road Recordings

Canadian country star Dean Brody returned to Toronto last week for a sold-out show at Budweiser Stage alongside Open Road Recordings label-mate Tim Hicks and rising Big Machine Records artist Carly Pearce. On Friday afternoon, Ron Kitchener, Brody’s manager and president of RGK Entertainment Group, surprised the artist with a custom award plaque commemorating his newly Canadian Gold-certified albums Gypsy Road (2015), Crop Circles (2013), and Trail In Life (2010). The plaque also commemorated Brody’s 2012 album Dirt, which was certified Gold in 2013.

Brody was then surprised with two more Music Canada plaques for the Double Platinum certification of his 2015 hit “Bring Down The House,” and a Gold plaque for 2016 hit “Bush Party.”

The video for Brody’s Double Platinum hit “Bring Down The House” can be viewed below.

