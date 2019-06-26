Death Cab for Cutie presented with Platinum plaques for 2005 album ‘Plans’ in Toronto

Veteran indie rock outfit Death Cab for Cutie returned to Toronto last week for a show at Echo Beach in support of their 2018 album Thank You for Today. Prior to their set, Warner Music Canada surprised Ben Gibbard, Nick Harmer, and Jason McGerr with Platinum plaques for their fifth studio album Plans, which was the band’s first album to receive Canadian Gold status in 2006. Plans was certified Platinum earlier in 2019 along with the singles “I Will Follow You Into The Dark” and “Soul Meets Body,” which was certified Gold.

Watch the video for “Soul Meets Body” below.