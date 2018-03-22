Demi Lovato presented with multi-Platinum plaque in Toronto

Amidst her 2018 Tell Me You Love Me world tour, pop superstar Demi Lovato paid a visit to Toronto’s Air Canada Centre alongside DJ Khaled and Kehlani. Prior to her highly anticipated show Monday night, Lovato was presented with a custom award plaque backstage by Universal Music Canada. The plaque commemorates the Gold certifications of her 2017 album and title track Tell Me You Love Me, as well as the Triple Platinum status of the album’s single “Sorry Not Sorry.”

The album joins 2013 release Demi as her second Canadian Gold-certified album. Lovato has also received 6 solo track certifications in Canada, with “Sorry Not Sorry” now earning the highest certification level.

Watch the music video for “Tell Me You Love Me” below.