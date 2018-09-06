Ed Sheeran presented with Canadian Diamond and Multi-Platinum plaques in Toronto

During a two-night sold-out run at Toronto’s Rogers Centre, UK singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran was presented with several plaques by Warner Music Canada commemorating the success of his 2017 album Divide. Sheeran can be seen in the photo above holding plaques for the 7x Platinum album, along with Single Award plaques for:

“Perfect” – Diamond

“Castle On The Hill” 5X Platinum

“Galway Girl” 4X Platinum

“Happier” 2X Platinum

“Perfect” is the fourth single to be certified Diamond in 2018, and joins Divide hit “Shape Of You” as the second Diamond single from the album.

Watch the music video for “Perfect” below.