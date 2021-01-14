Eric Ethridge surprised with first Canadian Gold plaque

Over the 2020 holidays, Sarnia, ON born country singer Eric Ethridge received his first Canadian Gold award plaque commemorating his singles “California” and “If You Met Me First.” In a video posted on his Instagram, the Nashville-based Anthem Entertainment artist and wife, artist Kalsey Kulyk, unbox the custom award plaque, and thank their label teams, family, and fans for the support of these singles since their release back in 2018.

With their 2020 tour schedules cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple sold all their possessions, built a state-of-the-art camper van, and began their socially-distanced Love On The Road tour across Canada performing to audiences from the rooftop.

Watch the music video for “If You Met Me First” below.