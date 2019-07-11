Felix Cartal & Lights surprised with Canadian Gold plaques at Dreams Festival in Toronto

Back in February of 2019, Canadian artists Lights and Felix Cartal teamed up to release their single “Love Me.” The summer-ready collaboration is now officially certified Gold in Canada, and the pair were surprised with custom plaques by Cadence Music Group in Toronto ahead of Felix Cartal’s highly anticipated set at Bud Light Dreams Festival.

And then fucking THIS HAPPENED

Love Me is gold!@felixcartal so proud of you son!

(📷: @alexgayoso_) pic.twitter.com/xkfbcarfuU — Lights (@lights) June 29, 2019

Congrats to ⁦@felixcartal⁩ & ⁦@lights⁩ on the gold discs for Love Me! A chance meeting ⁦@TheJUNOAwards⁩ at the 2018 JUNOS in Vancouver lead to this awesome collab. pic.twitter.com/sh9KUdEEYQ — Allan Reid (@Allan__Reid) July 1, 2019

During the set, Lights joined Felix Cartal for their first performance of “Love Me,” which Lights shared to her fans on social media.

https://twitter.com/lights/status/1145111049898745857

Watch the music video for “Love Me” below.