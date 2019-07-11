Music Canada

Gold/Platinum

Join Mailing List

Music Canada

Gold/Platinum

News

Felix Cartal & Lights surprised with Canadian Gold plaques at Dreams Festival in Toronto

Posted by

Back in February of 2019, Canadian artists Lights and Felix Cartal teamed up to release their single “Love Me.” The summer-ready collaboration is now officially certified Gold in Canada, and the pair were surprised with custom plaques by Cadence Music Group in Toronto ahead of Felix Cartal’s highly anticipated set at Bud Light Dreams Festival.

 

During the set, Lights joined Felix Cartal for their first performance of “Love Me,” which Lights shared to her fans on social media.

https://twitter.com/lights/status/1145111049898745857

Watch the music video for “Love Me” below.

Categories: Gold/Platinum
Tags: , , , ,

This website made possible with the support of the Ontario Media Development Corporation.