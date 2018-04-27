Government of Canada releases Canada’s new Intellectual Property Strategy

On Thursday, Canada’s national Intellectual Property (IP) Strategy was launched by The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

In order for Canadian innovators to reach commercial success, they must know how to protect their ideas. Our new IP Strategy will make sure Cdns know the value of their intellectual property & how to leverage it to innovate, increase profits and create good quality jobs. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/6oiiEAUhMY — Navdeep Bains (@NavdeepSBains) April 26, 2018

Through the IP Strategy, the government aims to increase intellectual property awareness, foster a framework that helps support businesses and entrepreneurs, and encourage the growth of innovation and competition in Canada. The strategy is intended to ensure that the public has “access to the best possible IP resources” through a multi-faceted approach which includes:

Initiatives to improve IP awareness, education and access to legal advice The development of strategic tools that reduce the burden and cost of accessing the IP system in Canada New amendments to IP legislation that aims to clarify acceptable practices and prevent misuses of IP rights

The strategy was released on World IP Day, which was centred this year on celebrating remarkable and creative women who are driving change in our world. The Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) celebrated World IP Day by featuring five famous Canadian women who have used their intellectual property to make an impact in Canada and around the world. Among them was Diamond-certified recording artist Sarah McLachlan, who, in addition to her musical talents, is an esteemed entrepreneur with three registered trademarks and her non-profit music education program, the Sarah McLachlan School of Music.

Discover the journeys of the Famous Five #Women of #IP. Through creativity, innovation and perseverance, these remarkable women used their intellectual property to make their mark in #Canada and in the world. https://t.co/nPN3MkwNZg #WorldIPDay pic.twitter.com/Gf2wtR7vEj — Canadian Intellectual Property Office (@CIPO_Canada) April 26, 2018

Music Canada would like to congratulate Minister Bains and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on the release of this exciting new strategy. A faster, more efficient and more predictable regulatory regime will help Canadian creative entrepreneurs continue to innovate and succeed worldwide.