News

Gowan presented with Canadian Platinum award on stage in Windsor

Brad Machry (True North/Linus Entertainment) presents Larry Gowan with Platinum plaque (Photo Credit: Trevor Ziebarth)

At his Caesar’s Palace Coliseum concert on Friday, Sept 7, Larry Gowan was presented with a Canadian Platinum Single Award plaque for a combined 80,000 physical, digital and stream equivalent units of his song “A Criminal Mind.” Gowan was surprised on stage by his label Linus Entertainment with the award, just as his band left the stage leaving him to perform the song solo.

Brad Machry (True North) and Jeffrey Heintz (Gowan’s Production Manager) present Gowan with the Platinum plaque

“A Criminal Mind” is the last track on Gowan’s 1985 Double Platinum album Strange Animal, and was first certified as a Gold Physical Single upon its release.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BnjsXRMnIcW/?hl=en&taken-by=goldplatinumcanada

