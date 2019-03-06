grandson presented with Gold plaque during first-ever headlining tour

Photo Credit: Warner Music Canada

On Friday, March 1, Toronto musician grandson performed his biggest hometown show to date at The Opera House to wrap up the Canadian leg of his 2019 “No Apologies” North American headlining tour. Prior to his highly anticipated performance, Warner Music Canada surprised the 2019 JUNO Breakthrough Artist of the Year nominee with a Gold Single Award for his breakout hit “Blood//Water,” which is featured on his debut 2018 EP a modern tragedy vol. 1.

last show at home was for 100-150 people

less than a year later we sold out almost 1000.

tonight will be an unbelievable night for the grandkids and I hope you feel personally responsible for this in some way because you are.

we can’t be turned down any longer.

✖️✖️

— GRAN (@grandson) March 1, 2019