News

grandson presented with Gold plaque during first-ever headlining tour

Photo Credit: Warner Music Canada

On Friday, March 1, Toronto musician grandson performed his biggest hometown show to date at The Opera House to wrap up the Canadian leg of his 2019 “No Apologies” North American headlining tour. Prior to his highly anticipated performance, Warner Music Canada surprised the 2019 JUNO Breakthrough Artist of the Year nominee with a Gold Single Award for his breakout hit “Blood//Water,” which is featured on his debut 2018 EP a modern tragedy vol. 1.

The music video for “Blood//Water” can be viewed below.

