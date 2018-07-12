Greta Van Fleet receive first career Gold plaques in Toronto

Michigan-bred four piece rock band Greta Van Fleet were surprised with Canadian Gold award plaques by Universal Music Canada ahead of their two-night sold out run at Toronto’s REBEL nightclub. The plaques commemorate the band’s first ever Gold certifications of their debut album From The Fires and its single “Highway Tune.”

Prior to their shows in Toronto, the band opened for the Foo Fighters at Ottawa’s RBC Bluesfest and Quebec City’s Festival d’été. They will return to Canada in September for a run of shows in Vancouver, Calgary, and Edmonton.

Watch the music video for “Highway Tune” below.