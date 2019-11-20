Jason Mraz presented with Gold Single plaque in Toronto

Multi-Platinum singer-songwriter Jason Mraz returned to Toronto Tuesday night for the first of two intimate shows at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre alongside indie-folk quintet Raining Jane. Ahead of the performance, Warner Music Canada surprised Mraz with a Gold plaque for single “Have It All” from his 2018 album Know., which is his first Canadian certification since 2014’s Gold album YES!.

During this Fall 2019 run of “Evening with” shows, Mraz also visited Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver.

Watch the music video for “Have It All” below.