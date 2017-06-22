Julia Michaels presented with first Canadian award plaque at 2017 iHeartRadio MMVAS

American singer-songwriter Julia Michaels received her first Canadian Double Platinum plaque in Toronto at the iHeartRadio MMVAs this past Sunday for her breakout track “Issues.” Michaels was presented with the plaque by her Universal Music Canada team, and can be seen posing with President & CEO Jeffrey Remedios above.

Michaels shared the news with her fans through an Instagram featuring the whole Universal team, thanking them for their work with the hit.

DOUBLE PLATINUM IN CANADA!!! Thank you to my @umusic team for my plaque! I couldn't do any of this without you guys. You work so hard everyday, y'all should have a plaque! Love you all and I'm so proud to call you family. A post shared by Julia Michaels (@imjmichaels) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

Michaels’ performance of “Issues” from the iHeartRADIO MMVAs can be viewed below.