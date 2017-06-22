Julia Michaels presented with first Canadian award plaque at 2017 iHeartRadio MMVAS
American singer-songwriter Julia Michaels received her first Canadian Double Platinum plaque in Toronto at the iHeartRadio MMVAs this past Sunday for her breakout track “Issues.” Michaels was presented with the plaque by her Universal Music Canada team, and can be seen posing with President & CEO Jeffrey Remedios above.
Michaels shared the news with her fans through an Instagram featuring the whole Universal team, thanking them for their work with the hit.
Michaels’ performance of “Issues” from the iHeartRADIO MMVAs can be viewed below.
